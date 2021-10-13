Six deaths from COVID-19 were reported by health officials in the region on Tuesday, bringing the area’s October total to 22.
Five of the deaths were reported on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. There were two deaths in Latah County, and one apiece in Idaho, Lewis and Nez Perce counties. The deaths were among three men and two women, with one person in their 60s, two in their 70s and two in their 90s.
There was also a death reported in Whitman County, which doesn’t provide details about people who die of the virus.
The 22 deaths so far this month come after 65 were reported in September. The regional death toll for the entire pandemic is 311.
Health officials in the eight counties of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington also reported 139 new cases Tuesday, with Nez Perce County having the most with 40.
The Lewiston School District added one case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to its daily update to parents. That case was a staff member at Tammany High School.
Districtwide, there are 10 active cases among students and four active cases among staff. Since school began Aug. 30, there have been 198 cases among the district’s 4,758 students and 968 staff members.