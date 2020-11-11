Fourteen area nonprofit agencies will share in a $625,888 grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation to promote health, wellness or disease prevention.
The foundation was established in 2017 by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden as part of the sale of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by Ascension Health to RCCH Healthcare Partners.
Here is the list of this year’s grant recipients:
- First Step 4 Life Recovery Center, $75,000 for Ruins to Recovery.
- Snake River Community Clinic, $74,282 for free clinic.
- LC Valley Youth Resource Center Inc., $75,000 for drop-in center and overnight accommodations.
- Community Health Association of Spokane, $75,000 for expanding access to quality, affordable dental care in the Lewis-Clark Valley region.
- Framing our Community, $39,104 for caring and preparing.
- Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, $50,000 for hunger relief.
- Interlink Inc., $26,000 for neighbor-to-neighbor program.
- Interlink Inc., $11,500 for Americans with Disability Act grab bars and in-home minor repair.
- Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, $50,000 for Hearts for Health.
- Community Health Association of Spokane, $35,000 for southern patient assistance pilot expansion program.
- University of Idaho Foundation, $40,000 for mental health first aid and suicide awareness and prevention program.
- Public Health – Idaho North Central District, $40,000 for senior quality of life and cognitive health initiative.
- Lewis Clark District Council of St. Vincent De Paul, $25,000 for social services.
- The Green Apple Project, $10,000 for capacity expansion.
Earlier this year, the foundation awarded about $500,000 in fast-track small grants and emergency grants, bringing the total of grant awards during 2020 to more than $1.1 million.