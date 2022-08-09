ASOTIN — Headgate Park is going to be appraised, but no decision has been made on whether it will be sold.
At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, officials accepted a proposal from Western Appraisals, of Lewiston, to complete the work for $4,400. The appraisal should be done in 90 to 120 days.
Headgate Park, 8 miles southwest of Asotin, encompasses about 36 acres along Asotin Creek Road.
The commissioners have talked about possibly selling the property, but no action has been taken. Public hearings would be part of the process if a sale is considered.
In other county business:
A new public defender contract for Superior Court was approved for attorney John Perry, of Spokane. He is currently the only indigent defense attorney under contract to handle adult felonies in Asotin County, said Commissioner Chuck Whitman.
Perry has agreed to assist with 112 felony credits per year and will be paid $56,250.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, said state funding earmarked for reimbursements related to the Blake Decision has gone from $130,361 to $259,334. Administrative funding from the state remains at $221,000 per year.
Blake is a 2021 Washington State Supreme Court decision that says the state’s drug possession law is unconstitutional. If a person was convicted of minor drug possession on or before February 25, 2021, he or she can get those convictions cleared (“vacated”) and removed from their criminal record. However, individuals have to submit a motion to the court to get the ball rolling.
To date, approximately 87 cases have been submitted for dismissal in Asotin County, according to Lisa Webber, manager of the prosecuting attorney’s office.
Eligible cases may receive refunds of fees and fines, also known as legal financial obligations.
Attorney Lucy Dukes was appointed to the salary commission Monday to replace attorney Josh McKarcher, who now resides in Mexico. Asotin rancher Brad Forgey will take the place of Ken Weiss, of Asotin, who did not seek another term. Chris Loseth, of Clarkston, and Steve Cowdrey, of Asotin, were reappointed to the volunteer commission, which meets once a year to determine the salaries of elected officials in Asotin County.
The other six members are selected by lot by the county auditor from the county’s list of registered voters. The next meeting is in September.