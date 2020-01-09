The latest Clarkston resident to reach the esteemed age of 100 set his sights on this milestone when he was a young boy growing up in Kendrick.
According to a story handed down by his mother, Lawrence “Dutch” Kuykendall announced he’d like to live to be 100 shortly after seeing his 97-year-old great-grandfather dressed in a dapper suit and carrying a cane.
His wish came true today.
“If I’d have known I was going to live this long, I’d have taken better care of myself,” Kuykendall said with a smile at his Evergreen Estates apartment. “I’m still enjoying life. I have nice surroundings, three good meals a day and a family that cares for me.”
He’s slowed down a little, but the former Clarkston business owner doesn’t have any significant health problems. He credits his longevity to good genes and many years of living off the land.
“I have an ancestor in Pennsylvania who lived to be 105, so I may have to set my sights even higher,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed the simple things in life, like hunting and fishing. I raised my kids on wild meat. I think I’ve killed more elk than anyone in the country.”
About three years ago, Kuykendall moved to the retirement community from the family home on Highland Avenue. His 98-year-old wife, Lissa “Jo,” lives several blocks away at a TenderCare home for people with dementia.
“I visit her as often as I can on my scooter,” Kuykendall said. “She doesn’t talk much anymore, but I got a smile out of her yesterday, and that made my trip worthwhile.”
Kuykendall was born at home in a little place called Leland, near Kendrick. As the firstborn of four boys, he would later help care for his younger brothers after their father died from a mining accident.
“My dad was crippled up after a mine caved in and died when I was in high school,” he said. “My mother raised us boys. My chore was to take care of the kids. It’s kind of a challenge to be the oldest, but I did my best. Now I’m the last one standing.”
After graduating from Kendrick High School, Kuykendall attended vocational school in Weiser, where he focused on welding. The skill turned into a lifelong profession and business on Maple Street, which he owned for about six decades.
He met his future wife at a dance in Weiser when she was training to be a nurse. They celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary last April.
Kuykendall was drafted into World War II and stationed in Manila when it came to an end.
“We had two children by then and another on the way, so they let me out early,” he said.
The Kuykendalls raised four kids, two boys and two girls, who now live on the west side of Oregon and Washington. He’s lost count of the grandkids, but estimates the number at about 30.
“One of my grandsons has eight children, and I just got notice they’re going to have another one. They’re raising them all to be good citizens.”
Kuykendall has witnessed many changes over the past century, but he isn’t convinced all of the progress has been positive. He misses the slower pace of days gone by, when things were less complicated.
“The world was a lot different when I was young,” he said. “When you got the news back then, it was two weeks old. We lived a nice life. Going to Lewiston was a big deal in those days.”
During his welding career, he worked on natural gas lines that span the Snake River and lines from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to Spokane. When he wasn’t at his welding shop, he was either hunting with his muzzleloader or playing cribbage with his family.
“I had a horse and a couple of mules, but as time went by, I got into a more modern way of hunting,” he said. “Cribbage used to be one of our favorite games. Every time my sons and daughters visit, they still try to beat me.”
At this stage of life, Kuykendall spends most of his days reading history books, watching television and socializing with other residents and the staff at Evergreen Estates. He played pinochle with a group Wednesday morning.
“We’re great fans of the Gonzaga Bulldogs,” he said. “The food here is very good. I have to watch my waistline because I don’t get as much exercise as I used to. I couldn’t have landed in a better place, and luckily, I have a family that takes good care of me.”
As he prepares for his birthday celebration, Kuykendall’s advice to younger generations is to “take every day the way it comes and make the most of it.”
“Every minute that goes by is gone,” he said. “I don’t like to waste the time I have left. Who knows what the future will bring?”
An open house will be held in his honor from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., in Clarkston. A short program is slated for 2:15 p.m., and anyone who knows Kuykendall is welcome to attend.
