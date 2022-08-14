Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago.

Idaho was once infamous for being the base of that violent hate group, whose compound at Hayden Lake in the 1980s and ’90s blighted the region’s reputation. The community pushed back on the Aryan Nations and a lawsuit eventually bankrupted the group.

