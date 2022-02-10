A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Free lentil chili lunch planned at Nezperce eatery
Employees of Columbia Grain International will hold a free lentil chili lunch at Coach’s Family Sports Bar in Nezperce from 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY. The free lunch is in conjunction with the company’s celebration of World Pulses Day. Several other locations around the country also will be holding free lunches featuring peas, beans and lentils.
Artist to deliver WSU lecture via Zoom
Printmaker and sculptor Alison Saar will discuss connections between art and social justice at she delivers the distinguished lecture for Washington State University’s Jo Hockenhull series at 4:30 P.M. TODAY via Zoom. Registration for the event can be completed at bit.ly/saarzoom.
