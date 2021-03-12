The Lewiston School District will have a new leader for the 2021-22 school year after Lance Hansen accepted a three-year contract for the superintendent position Thursday.
Hansen, the school district’s current assistant superintendent, will begin the new role July 1.
“It feels great,” he said. “I’m really excited.”
The Lewiston School Board unanimously voted to offer Hansen the contract that comes with an annual salary of $147,000 at its Monday meeting. He had until today to accept the position.
He has been with the school district for 14 years and has spent the last eight years as the assistant superintendent. Before that, he was a teacher in the Moscow and Emmett school districts.
“I’m looking forward to many things. First and foremost is working with the board to establish priorities for our district and ensuring those priorities become embedded into our culture and the daily operations of the district,” Hansen said. “Ultimately, every day we have almost 4,700 students walk through our doors, and our responsibility to them and their families is something I don’t take lightly.”
Hansen said he’ll work closely with the school board and the district’s employees to provide services to the students.
He’ll replace Superintendent Bob Donaldson, who will retire at the end of June.
During Monday’s meetings, school board members voiced their support for Hansen, who they said was highly qualified for the position.
“Lance knows our culture, knows our community and knows our school district inside out,” board member Brad Cuddy said. “I think we have a really good fit here and a really good fit for the goals we have in mind.”
Hansen’s contract will run from July of this year through June 2024.
