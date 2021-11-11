A group planning a Wreaths Across America event next month at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston is seeking donations and volunteers.
The group is planning to place Christmas wreaths Dec. 18 at the graves of the more than 1,300 veterans buried at Vineland Cemetery.
Wreaths cost $15 apiece and must be preordered to arrive on time, so the group is asking donations be made as soon as possible. Checks can be made out to WAA and sent to Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, or mailed to Sherry Domaskin at 1911 Golfview Drive, Clarkston.
The group also is seeking volunteers to help place the wreaths at noon Dec. 18. Those interested may call the cemetery at (509) 758-8761 or Domaskin at (703) 477-2226. Volunteers will be allowed to place wreaths at specific graves if they want.
More than 2,500 cemeteries in all 50 states and abroad take part in the Wreaths Across America program during the holiday season.