The Lewis-Clark Healthcare Foundation donated $150,000 on Wednesday to help community-based organizations during the region’s coronavirus outbreak.
The North Idaho COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund will receive $100,000, and the remaining $50,000 will go to the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
The donation brings the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Funds, which are overseen by the Innovia Foundation, to more than $1 million.
Grants will be administered in partnership with a regional community advisory group, which consists of residents and leaders from the economic health and human services sectors.
“The advisory group will proactively identify potential grant recipients,” stated a news release. “Grants will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs in subsequent funding phases.”
The first round of grants is expected to be issued within the next few weeks.
More information about the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Funds can be found at www.innovia.org/covid19.