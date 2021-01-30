Green Water Energy is leaving the Port of Clarkston, where it has leased a 6,000-square-foot building and a 1-acre lot.
The company didn’t pay rent for three months and now owes the port $12,800, but the port learned late this week it could expect payment soon, said Port of Clarkston Manager Wanda Keefer, in an email.
If that obligation is met, Green Water Energy will have until the end of February to remove its possessions from the site at 1397 Port Drive in Clarkston, she said.
The three-year, three-month lease for the property was signed by Erin Clemens, managing member of Green Water Energy, in October 2018. Attempts by the Tribune to reach Clemens for comment were not successful.
The port promised to make about $30,000 in upgrades to the site, such as updating an electrical system and bringing the building up to standards for those with disabilities.
When Clemens entered the lease, the business had a dozen employees who earned between $50,000 and $127,000 a year, and the business planned to expand.
At the time, it listed the Washington State Department of Transportation, University of Idaho, Washington State University and the U.S. Forest Service as some of its clients.
Its business included construction management, such as overseeing federal projects to be sure they were completed according to plans.
It had anticipated moving its headquarters to the Port of Clarkston and having a fabrication operation to make hard-to-find items such as specialized railings for the projects it supervised.
