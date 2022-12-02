BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Thursday announced 11 construction grants to help cities in the state with water and wastewater systems, according to a news release.

The grants are part of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative and total almost $60 million. Among the cities awarded grants are Lewiston, Craigmont, Juliaetta, Genesee and Kooskia. Here are the details on this grants:

