BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Thursday announced 11 construction grants to help cities in the state with water and wastewater systems, according to a news release.
The grants are part of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative and total almost $60 million. Among the cities awarded grants are Lewiston, Craigmont, Juliaetta, Genesee and Kooskia. Here are the details on this grants:
Lewiston was awarded $7.3 million to supplement material and labor cost overruns associated with the city’s existing project, which consists of upgrading the water treatment system, replacing undersized mains, upgrading the booster pumping facility and constructing a new well supply and water storage reservoir.
Craigmont was awarded nearly $5.2 million for new headworks, biosolids and ammonia removal; lagoon rehabilitation; and a new disinfection system, infiltration/inflow corrections and collection work.
Juliaetta was awarded $1.7 million to supplement material and labor cost overruns to its existing project, which consists of rehabilitating replacing its lift station and adding new headworks, new aeration, secondary clarifiers, new dewatering equipment, new temperature and flow monitoring controls, backup generator, composite samplers and temperature treatment.
Genesee was awarded about $3.8 million to supplement material and labor cost overruns to its existing project, which consists of replacing the collection system, improving the wastewater treatment system and adding a new headworks facility, lagoon system and ultraviolet disinfection.
Genesee was also awarded about $1.7 million for the design and construction of its Well No. 9, including a well house, yard piping, design and distribution components, and design improvements to the Fir Street boosted pressure zone.
Kooskia was awarded about $6.1 million to add mechanical screening headworks, improve the lagoon diffused aeration, reconstruct the existing treatment lagoons, replace aging sewer mains, perform sewer system rehabilitation including replacement of lift station pumps and install instruments and controls at the city’s lift stations.