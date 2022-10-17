Jodi Johnson-Maynard

Jodi Johnson-Maynard

One of the aims of the University of Idaho’s new $55 million Climate Smart grant is to help farmers and ranchers who adopt climate-friendly practices be competitive in the marketplace.

The recently announced award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is twice as large as any prior UI grant. It will be used to support research on cropping systems that are more resilient to climate change and help farmers and ranchers make their operations more sustainable and protect the environment.

