An 18-year-old Grangeville woman is now in serious condition at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Craigmont on Sunday.
Taylor Bransford was taken to the hospital following the crash, which killed Lydia Chanler, 57, of Grangeville. According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Chanler was driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Trax that was southbound on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 269.9 about 2:19 a.m. Sunday. Chanler’s vehicle went left of center and collided head-on with a white 2011 Subaru Forester driven by Bransford.
A dispatcher with the state police said Tuesday no further information about the accident was immediately available.