GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville City Council joined a host of other local entities Thursday by declaring a local disaster emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move, which was approved unanimously, allows the city to access federal, state and local supplemental funding and decision-making resources to protect the community in case of a virus outbreak. Mayor Wes Lester said the city is simply being proactive — no cases of the virus have been confirmed as yet in the five-county region of north central Idaho.
Lester cautioned the other city council members to be mindful of what information they pass along to the public.
“People are a little nervous anyway,” Lester said, and rely on government officials as voices of authority.
The declaration does not mean any city employees will be laid off or furloughed, Lester said, and all city operations are continuing on a normal basis for the time being. People are being instructed, however, that they can do city business online or use a drop box to pay bills rather than come inside City Hall.
Grangeville Police Chief Morgan Drew added that for the most part people in town seem to be staying calm amid the escalating news about the virus elsewhere.
“The level of calm at this time has been very impressive and we thank people for it,” Drew said.
In other COVID-19 related business:
The Prairie River Library District, which includes libraries in Lapwai, Kamiah, Craigmont, Culdesac, Kooskia, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester, announced that it is reducing services to essential transactions such as material checkouts and returns and limited computer services. The Grangeville Centennial Library is expected to announce today whether it will limit services.
The Idaho County driver’s license office has been closed. Fingerprinting and some jail functions also have been suspended. All other county courthouse services other than the district and magistrate courts will remain open for the time being.
Lewis County commissioners declared a local emergency to allow future access to recovery funds, Commission Chairman Greg Johnson said. It was recently discovered that the local emergency management technicians are short of protective clothing and the emergency declaration may speed up the ability to replenish those supplies. Courthouse offices will remain open for the time being, although some office hours will be modified and people needing services are urged to call ahead.
The Clearwater County commissioners approved an emergency declaration that includes an economic impact statement. That will allow local businesses affected by the coronavirus to apply for federal loans. The elections office is encouraging people to vote early for the May primary by requesting an absentee ballot from the clerk’s office at (208) 476-5615 or online at https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho/. The commissioners are also asking that the public not do any debris or slash pile burning at this time to reduce the chance of wildland fires. Courthouse offices other than district and magistrate courts are open for now.
The Senior Round Table senior citizens meal in Clarkston is reducing services to drive-through only at the side of the building at the Valley Community Center at 549 Fifth St. in Clarkston. Meals can be picked up Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
