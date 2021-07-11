Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
RITZVILLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is refusing requests to declare a drought emergency in the state.
Washington Association of Wheat Growers President Ryan Poe and Washington Grain Commission Chairman Mike Carstensen requested the emergency drought declaration June 15 in a letter to the governor.
A drought emergency declaration would give affected farmers access to additional governmental resources.
“As the extremely hot temperatures have reminded us, much of Eastern Washington — including our wheat-growing regions — is in the middle of a drought,” Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said July 1 in response to the denial. “This is a huge concern for me and other wheat growers in the area.”
Schoesler represents the 9th Legislative District, which includes Adams, Asotin, Franklin, Garfield, Whitman and part of Spokane counties.
The letter indicated wheat country is being disproportionately affected by the drought.
“Deepening drought conditions are spreading throughout Washington — particularly in counties known for producing high-quality wheat,” the letter said. “While we have benefited from having hardy varieties to match each region’s growing conditions, the lack of moisture we are experiencing year-to-date will ultimately result in significant quality concerns and a sharp reduction in yield. Complete crop loss is also a looming reality for some dryland growers.
“We implore you to coordinate with the Department of Ecology, and, considering the current conditions, announce a drought declaration in all wheat counties. A drought declaration will open the doors for growers to access critical resources needed during these challenging times of economic hardship.”
Schoesler said the response from the governor’s administration was “less than what one would hope.”
The letter to Inslee was answered by Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson.
In her response, she rejected the drought emergency declaration, but provided information on how wheat farmers could seek federal assistance.
“It was disappointing to see that a key official with the Inslee administration was not willing to offer more help from the state at a time when many dryland wheat farmers are going to be devastated due to this terrible drought,” Schoesler said.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack recently sent a letter to Inslee in which he designated 14 counties here as natural disaster areas because of the drought.
The counties are Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima.
“I appreciate the USDA for stepping up to help our region in its time of need,” Schoesler said. “What’s especially galling to me is that while our governor apparently isn’t willing to go to bat for Washington’s world-renowned wheat industry, during what is shaping up to be a true crisis, he’s more than happy to spend time and energy exploiting the recent heat wave for his own campaign needs and political agenda.”
— Katie Teachout, of The Ritzville Journal for the Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Future staffing at Dayton City Hall discussed in a special meeting
DAYTON — A special City Council meeting took place on Wednesday, June 30, to discuss future staffing at Dayton City Hall. The meeting was scheduled in the aftermath of the termination of the city administrator, the planning and community development director, and the public works director by Dayton Mayor Zac Weatherford on June 16.
Weatherford said the City Council would not take public comments or answer questions at this meeting or discuss anything that was not on the agenda. A public comment period will be available at the regular City Council meeting on July 14.
City council members and members of the public have not been given information or an explanation from the mayor about the recent terminations. Dain Nysoe and Delphine Bailey objected to this decision’s secrecy because it is a limiting factor on the council’s ability to be effective. Nysoe said he understands the law but would like transparency, either in a public meeting, an executive session, or a special meeting.
Nysoe is also concerned about costs, including payouts to former staff and hiring a financial consultant to oversee time-sensitive projects. The consultant would also manage the hiring process as the city decides whether to hire a new planning and community development director, or a finance officer instead of a city administrator.
The city is already burdened with a current expense shortfall because of the increased costs for county-provided services to the city. Nysoe said the newly instituted 12 percent utility tax doesn’t cover all of that shortfall, around $250,000.
“We are going backward financially, and I hoped that at this point in time, we would be progressing forward to cover this shortfall that is facing the city,” he said.
Bailey agreed, saying she felt the city was going backward regarding finances.
Weatherford said the City Council and the city staff have been diligent with resources and have made good decisions about contractual agreements.
“Their termination didn’t cripple the city finances. When we hire somebody to come in and take a look at our finances, hopefully, they can confirm that for us,” he said.
In the meantime, the mayor has reached out to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners seeking a temporary interlocal agreement for planning services through the County Planning and Building Department. This would be to close out building permits that have already been submitted, he said. The mayor referenced a past contract that cost around $4,000 per month; however, discussions with the county are still early.
— Michele Smith, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday