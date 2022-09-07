The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 2, or “Get Set” alert for Orogrande on Tuesday evening after the lightning-caused Williams Creek Fire, located about 5 miles west of the community, ballooned to 4,905 acres.

The Northern Rockies Team 5 under the leadership of Incident Commander Joe Sampson assumed command Tuesday morning of the Williams Creek and Twin Lakes fires, both located in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

