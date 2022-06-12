All 31 members of a white nationalist group arrested on suspicion of conspiring to riot in Coeur d’Alene during a Pride event had bonded out of the Kootenai County Jail as of Sunday afternoon.
One of them, Winston W. Durham, listed his hometown as Genesee.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office released the names and photos of all suspects on Sunday, a day after the Coeur d’Alene police chief said the Patriot Front members were en route to the Pride in the Park event with riot gear, a smoke grenade and paperwork police say resembled an operations plan.
Patriot Front is a white nationalist group with branches across the country that specializes in vandalism, racist propaganda, and “flash demonstrations” meant to intimidate minorities, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League.
Thomas R. Rousseau, the group’s founder, was among those arrested.
Among the men arrested were Kieran P. Morris, Garret J. Garland and Mitchell F. Wagner, all of whom were documented by the Southern Poverty Law Center and activist groups as active members of hate groups, according to an April report by the center.
Wagner, who is listed in court documents to be from Florissant, Missouri, was charged with felony first-degree property damage last March for defacing a Black history mural in the St. Louis area, according to Southern Poverty Law Center and news reports from that area. Also arrested was Garret J. Garland, 24, believed to be from Freeburg, Illinois, who the Southern Poverty Law Center said appears to have assisted Wagner with the vandalism. Morris is believed to live with Rousseau.
The Patriot Front members were discovered packed inside of the back of a U-Haul moving truck after a concerned citizen tipped police off about what looked like “a little army.”
The Sheriff’s Office said the men were from all across the country, including Michigan, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, Washington, Oregon, Illinois and Arkansas. Court records indicate that at least one of the men had lived in Missouri.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, their names and listed hometowns are as follows:
- Jared Michael Boyce - 27 from Soringville, Utah
- Nathan David Brenner - 26 from Lewisville, Colo.
- Colton Michael Brown - 23 from Rovendale, Wash.
- Josiah Daniel Buster - 24 from Watauga, Texas
- Mishael Joshua Buster - 22 from Spokane, Wash.
- Devin Wayne Center - 22 from FayetteVille, Ariz.
- Dylan Carter Corio - 21 from Cheyenne, Wyo.
- Winston North Durham - 21 from Genesse, Idaho
- Joseph Garret Garland - 23 from Freeburg, Ill.
- Branden Mitchel Haney - 35 from Kaysville, Utah
- Richard Jacob Jessop - 21 from Idaho Falls, Idaho
- James Michael Johnson - 36 from Concrete, Wash.
- James Julius Johnson - 40 from Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Connor Patrick Moran - 23 from Watauga, Texas
- Kieran Padraig Morris - 27 from Haslet, Texas
- Lawrence Alexander Norman - 32 from Prospect, Ore.
- Justin Michael Oleary - 27 from Des Moines, Wash.
- Cameron Kathan Pruitt - 23 from Midway, Utah
- Forrest Clark Rankin - 28 from Wheat Ridge, Colo.
- Thomas Ryan Rousseau - 23 from Grape Vine, Texas
- Conor James Ryan - 23 - from Thornton, Colo.
- Spencer Thomas Simpson - 20 from Ellensburg, Wash.
- Alexander Nicholai Sisenstein - 27 from Midvale, Utah
- Derek Joseph Smith - 24 from Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Dakota Ray Tabler - 29 from West Valley City, Utah
- Steven Derrick Tucker - 30 from Haslet, Texas
- Wesley Evan Van Horn - 34 from Lexington, Ala.
- Mitchell Frederick Wagner - 24 from Florissant, Mo.
- Nathaniel Taylor Whitfield - 24 from Elk Ridge, Utah
- Graham Jones Whitsom - 31 from Haslet, Texas
- Robert Benjamin Whitted - 22 from Conroe, Texas
The sheriff’s office said it is unknown when their next court appearance would be.