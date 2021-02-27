Genesee man arrested after pursuit

Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Genesee on Friday morning after the suspect led law enforcement on a foot pursuit that ended when the man collided with a moving patrol vehicle in the Normal Hill area of Lewiston, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
Bryan Hollenbeck was arrested on multiple felony charges at about 8 a.m. Friday following a string of car burglaries that were reported east of Eighth Street to 17th Street and north of 18th Avenue to Seventh Avenue.
A news release from the Lewiston police stated law enforcement received multiple reports of car burglaries that included the theft of firearms and other items.
At approximately 7:45 a.m., law enforcement received a call from a person who saw the suspect enter vehicles in the area of 10th Avenue and Ninth Street.
Lewiston officers, aided by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, were able to set up a perimeter after spotting Hollenbeck before he ran between some houses, stated the release.
During a search of the area, Hollenbeck was spotted by an officer who engaged in a foot pursuit. He was later apprehended on Eighth Street, between Eighth and Ninth avenues, after he collided with a patrol vehicle that was assisting with the search, the release said.
Hollenbeck was cleared to be taken to the Nez Perce County jail by medics with the Lewiston Fire Department.
He was initially booked on three counts of burglary, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of grand theft. After the arrest of Hollenbeck, police fielded more calls about vehicle burglaries reported in the area, stated the release.
After further investigation, law enforcement increased Hollenbeck’s charges to a total of five counts of burglary, two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of grand theft. Three stolen firearms were recovered during the investigation.
Hollenbeck had prior felony warrants for his arrest for drug charges and a prior burglary.
The Lewiston Police Department is asking others with information about the incident or people who had their car burglarized and have not filed a police report to call (208) 746-0171.
The police department also asked citizens to lock their vehicles when unoccupied and to not leave items like firearms inside their vehicles.
All of the vehicles involved in the case were unlocked.
The Idaho State Police investigated the collision between Hollenbeck and the Lewiston police vehicle, according to the release.