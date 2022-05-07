Former Asotin County judge Scott Gallina has voluntarily resigned from the Washington state bar in lieu of discipline after pleading guilty to two sex crimes involving two courthouse employees.
Last month, Gallina pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with sexual motivation on the first day of his trial. The third-degree charge is a felony, and the fourth-degree assault is a gross misdemeanor. He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 16 in Asotin County Superior Court by Spokane County Judge Michael Price.
The state’s disciplinary board determined Gallina violated two rules related to professional misconduct. He was admitted into the Washington State Bar Association in 1991 and his disbarment went into effect April 25.
Gallina was admitted into the Idaho State Bar Association in 1990 and remains on active status, according to law.com. However, his resignation in Washington will result in his permanent resignation from practicing law in Idaho.
The former judge, who handled felony cases in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, is facing 13 to 27 months in prison.