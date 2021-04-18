Jim Schott and his wife won’t check into a hotel on their next trip. Instead, they’ll roll up to their destination in a Jayco White Hawk, a recreational vehicle nearly 30 feet long that sleeps eight people.
The couple, recently retired, take their RV on camping and biking trips. With the warmer weather, Schott said he hopes to begin using it on a regular basis again.
“The winter’s been long,” Schott said. “This last year, RVing has been the only way to get out.”
For those looking to hit the open road, the Hells Canyon RV Expo being held this weekend at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds showcases dozens of RVs from brands including Sunset Trail, Springdale, Montana and Arctic Wolf. Attendees can take a look inside the motor homes, some of which feature amenities like electric fireplaces, washing machines and flat-screen TVs. Others offer spacious lounge areas and various kitchen appliances.
The free show is sponsored by R’nR RV Center of Lewiston. It concludes today, running from 9 a.m. to 6 tonight.
Sales Manager Johnny Rake said the vehicles help Idahoans connect with the outdoors.
“Last year, we couldn’t plan for it,” Rake said of stay-at-home orders caused by the coronavirus outbreak. “Now, at least if something happens, we know we can take the family out camping or fishing.”
Despite everything the pandemic threw at manufacturers, the RV industry appears to have been doing remarkably well. A survey of manufacturers in February showed an increase in demand for new units, with shipments rising more than 30 percent in just the past year, according to data from the RV Industry Association, a trade group.
“Whether it’s RVs, motorcycles or boats, the retail market is booming right now,” Rake said. “I see it as people taking their future in their own hands, making sure they’re able to go out and do whatever they want to do, rather than waiting for ballgames to open back up.”
But it’s not just retirees participating in the travel boom. According to Rake, RV owners are a diverse crowd, ranging from young couples and new families to businesspeople looking for a weekend getaway. More than 11 million households in the U.S. now own an RV, according to RVIA figures.
“A lot of people have been interested in downsizing,” Rake said. “I’ve sold RVs to wildlife firefighters and field researchers. During the pandemic, we sold a couple to traveling nurses for vaccination stations.”
Among those browsing motor homes Saturday, were Dustin and Carrie Watkins of Lewiston. As a truck driver, Dustin Watkins heads to job sites for weeks on end. Rather than staying at hotels, he brings an RV to sleep in.
“We already have an RV,” Carrie Watkins said. “We’re looking for another to go camping.”
While some used motor homes are cheap, the average price of an RV is much higher. Costs continue to go up when fuel, insurance, maintenance and campground fees are factored in.
According to Rake, used RVs in good condition are increasingly popular and hard to find.
“Used stuff is always the first to sell,” Rake said. “People buy RVs new and keep them for 15 years. They’re good, they’re just old and run down.”
Despite their benefits, Rake said, motor homes continue to be a good way to spend quality time with family in the outdoors.
“I love what I do because it’s different every day,” Rake said. “I’ll meet 100 people and every one of them will have a different camping story.”
