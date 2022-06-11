Various programs will be offering free meals to children during the summer months for those in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and on the Palouse.
Meals will be offered free to children younger than 18 years old through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Onsite meals are being offered from Monday to Aug. 12, except federal holidays. Sites and programs include:
Lewiston School District
11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, Centennial Elementary, 815 Burrell Ave.
11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, Orchards Elementary, 3429 12th St.
7:30-8:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. lunch, Monday through Friday, Jenifer Middle School, 1213 16th St.
Anyone wishing for more information may call (208) 748-3064.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lewiston clubhouse, 1021 Burrell Ave., and the Clarkston clubhouse, 1414 Highland Ave.
Anyone wishing for more information may call (208) 746-2301 extension 215.
Clarkston School District
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Clarkston High School, 401 Chestnut St.
Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Grantham Elementary School gym, 1253 Poplar St.
Contact (509) 769-6346 for more information.
Lapwai School District
Lapwai School District will have breakfast from Monday to June 30 and lunches from Monday to Aug. 19. Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lapwai Elementary School cafeteria, 170 Agency Road. Contact (208)-843-2960 extension 315 for more information.
Moscow School District
Moscow School District will have its free meal program from Friday to Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays at Lena Whitmore Elementary School, 110 S. Blaine St. Children will also be provided weekend bags for two days of meals and snacks along with fruits and beverages. Contact (208) 892-1123 for more information.
Pullman School District
Pullman School District will have meals offered from June 21 through Aug. 11 at two sites:
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Albion Community Park.
Anyone wishing for more information may call (509) 332-5179.