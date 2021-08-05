LAPWAI — A free pet clinic offering vaccines, rabies shots, pet food and supplies will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Lapwai Church of God at 117 Main St. in Lapwai.
The clinic is for Lapwai residents only and proof of residency will be required. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers.
The clinic is being offered by the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, Helping Hands Rescue, Nez Perce Tribal Housing Authority, Stella’s Fund and Grocery Outlet. The animal shelter and rescue network are recipients of the Pet Friendly License Plate grant and another $4,000 has been provided by the Nez Perce Tribe toward spaying and neutering pets in Lapwai.
On Monday a truck full of pet food and supplies will arrive in Lapwai from Chewy.com, which is giving the award in conjunction with the Humane Society of the United States. Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, donated his warehouse space for distribution of the items throughout the community.