The Idaho Democratic Party has a new chairman.
The state central committee selected Fred Cornforth for the state party’s top spot during the annual Frank & Bethine Church Gala over the weekend.
Cornforth, an Idaho native, founded Community Development Inc. in 1994. The firm has developed more than 100 affordable housing projects across the nation, including more than 40 in Idaho.
“I’m honored the state committee has decided to put their trust in me as chair,” Cornforth said in a news release Monday. “We look forward to showing Idaho voters that Democrats stand for hard-working Idahoans. We are the party of the working class of Idaho.”
Former Democratic Party Chairman Bert Marley stepped down a year ago, after serving two terms.
“The values we hold as the Idaho Democratic Party are the values that Idahoans hold, from Aberdeen to (Bonners) Ferry and every town and community in between,” Cornforth said. “We’re ready to get to work as a party to bring balance back to our state, common sense to our capitol building and elect more Democrats to every office in our state.”