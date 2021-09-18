MOSCOW — Former United States Ambassador Ryan Crocker will discuss “The Meaning of Afghanistan” during a speech at the University of Idaho on Tuesday evening.
Crocker was a career foreign service officer who served as ambassador six times, in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Kuwait and Lebanon.
He currently serves as a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
He also serves on the board of No One Left Behind, a nonprofit group dedicated to ensuring that America keeps its promises to Afghans and Iraqis who risked their lives to help American military personnel. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 2009.
“Ambassador Crocker is among the preeminent American diplomats of the 21st century, and his insight into Afghanistan is without peer,” said Bill Smith, associate director of UI’s Martin Institute. “We’re hoping for a candid and informative discussion about current U.S. foreign policy issues based on Ambassador Crocker’s extensive experience.”
Crocker’s speech takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration Building auditorium.