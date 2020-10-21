ASOTIN — A former kindergarten teacher was sentenced to 26½ years to life in prison for five felony counts each of first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.
Timothy W. Minear, 58, of Columbia, Tenn., and formerly of Clarkston, was also sentenced to spend the remainder of his life, should he get out of prison, on probation and $600 in fines and fees by Judge David Frazier in Asotin County Superior Court on Monday in Asotin.
Minear had pleaded guilty to 20 felonies on Aug. 17, but five counts of first-degree incest and five counts of second-degree incest were dismissed by Frazier on Aug. 31.
Minear was accused of child sex crimes that occurred in Asotin County between 1999 and 2005.
The felonies were all linked to crimes against a boy who was younger than the age of 12 at the time of the crimes.
Minear was arrested in Tennessee earlier this year. Minear previously worked as a kindergarten teacher at Beacon Christian School in Lewiston. He told authorities that he had begun molesting boys in 1984.