Former president of Inland Empire Paper dies at 96

Clyde Anderson, former president of Inland Empire Paper Co. and a Washington State Parks commissioner, overlooks the Centennial Trail in April 2015. Anderson was key to the negotiations in trading company land to the state parks to pave way for building the trail along a 10-mile stretch of valuable Spokane River shoreline.

 Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE — Clyde Anderson, a former president of Inland Empire Paper Co. and Washington State Parks commissioner who played a key role in the creation of the 40-mile Centennial Trail that follows the Spokane River into Idaho, died at Fairwinds retirement community in Spokane on Saturday. He was 96.

“He was a heck of an advocate on behalf of public lands in the state of Washington,” said Cindy Whaley, who served as a parks commissioner from 2009 to 2021. “A real gem.”

