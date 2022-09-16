Tina Swor, a former Lewiston resident who was murdered by her boyfriend one year ago in Spirit Lake, Idaho, was remembered this week as “truly a saint amongst us” by a friend.

Christine Fiorentino, who felt an “instant connection” with Swor when they met in 2016, was closely watching the sentencing of John Dalton last week in 1st District Court in Coeur d’Alene. Dalton, 56, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

