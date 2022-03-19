A former Lewiston mayor, retired educator and World War II veteran, Marion L. Shinn died Friday at the age of 101, his family announced.
Shinn was a Lewiston resident most of his life, beginning in the eighth grade when he and his siblings moved to a rented Lewiston apartment to finish their education.
Their parents continued to live on a cattle ranch in southwestern Idaho County where Shinn was raised. The parents would bring groceries and visit when they could.
At Lewiston High School, Shinn was active on the debate team. In 1938, the team won the state championship and competed in the national debate championship in Ohio.
It was the first of many accomplishments that earned Shinn a prominent place in the community.
Shinn was known for his military service and the countless hours he devoted to efforts that expanded access to education and promoted economic development.
Among them were writing grants for the construction of LCSC’s Mechanical Technical Building and the Sam Glenn Complex, as well as helping establish the Clearwater Economic Development Association.
He began his career as a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Dixie after he attended classes at Lewiston State Normal School.
Typically there were about 10 students in his classes, including children of miners, who often didn’t complete the school term. The next year, Shinn taught in a one-room school at Melrose, a farming community north of Craigmont.
During World War II, he joined the U.S. Navy. He was trained to operate and repair radar equipment and was assigned to a submarine, the USS Guavina, and served on five of her six patrols in the Pacific theater.
Radar was an innovative weapon, and using it, Shinn helped his shipmates detect the presence of Japanese merchant ships. The Guavina was shot at numerous times, downed 19 Japanese ships and helped rescue U.S. airmen.
During one of the Guavina’s dockings at San Francisco for repairs, Shinn married his college sweetheart, Lorena Frances Neumayer, before going back to sea for a final tour.
After the war, he returned to civilian life. He enrolled at what is now Washington State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in production management.
Following his graduation in 1948, he was a Lewiston High School chemistry teacher for 17 years. He was also the supervisor of the newly emerging trade and industrial education program.
In 1965, he was hired to start a vocational program at Lewis-Clark Normal School. During his time as the dean of the program from 1965-79, Shinn led his staff to create curriculums in areas such as auto mechanics, Native American crafts, office occupations, police science and practical nursing.
He was also the general education diploma tester and wrote grant proposals to fund construction of the college’s Mechanical Technical Building and the Sam Glenn Complex.
He received his doctorate from the University of Idaho in 1971. He was a charter member of the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center board of directors, helped establish the Clearwater Economic Development Association and served on the Lewiston City Library Board.
He was elected to the Lewiston City Council in 1980 and served as mayor until 1989.
Shinn worked as a ranger in Glacier National Park in Montana for 10 years and later returned to Lewiston.
In retirement, he continued his scholarly work through publications such as Golden Age magazine for the Nez Perce County Historical Society.
He stayed active, riding a stationary bicycle for 45 minutes twice a day and talking with friends and family members on the telephone and in-person.