ASOTIN — A 57-year-old former Clarkston man has been arrested in Tennessee on numerous felony child sex crimes that reportedly occurred in Asotin County between 1999 and 2005.
Timothy W. Minear, of Columbia, Tenn., has been charged with 20 sex crimes against a boy younger than the age of 12, including first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation. The child was between the ages of 6 and 11 during the five-year time period.
The charges were filed by Prosecutor Ben Nichols in Asotin County Superior Court following an investigation by the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee authorities. Minear was taken into custody Monday, and likely will be brought to Asotin County for future court proceedings.
In a written statement to police, Minear said he began molesting boys in 1984. He said he knew what he was doing was wrong, but the “desire” kept him going, according to court documents.
Minear, who is currently employed at a Walmart store in Franklin, Tenn., previously worked as a kindergarten teacher at Beacon Christian School in Lewiston. During the investigation, Minear allegedly admitted to molesting boys in his class, according to court documents. Police said that information is now being investigated.
Beacon Christian School officials were notified about Minear’s arrest Tuesday morning, and Dustin Jones, director of communications for the Upper Columbia Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, responded to a request for comment.
“The safety of our students in our schools is our highest priority,” Jones said in an email to the Tribune. “We are fully cooperating with Asotin County law enforcement and their investigation.”
Anyone with information about the Minear case can contact Asotin County Detective Jackie Nichols at (509) 243-4717. The investigation is ongoing and may lead to more charges.
