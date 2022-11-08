For vets, a timely reminder

Veteran suicide awareness challenge coins sit out on a table at the Veterans Outreach Center in Clarkston on Monday.

 August Frank/Tribune

Military veterans in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are receiving custom-made challenge coins to bolster access to vital resources, including a suicide hotline.

Chuck Whitman, an Asotin County commissioner and commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1443, told a group gathered in Clarkston on Monday that suicide is claiming the lives of about 20% of the state’s veteran population.

