For vets, a timely reminder

Military veterans in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are receiving custom-made challenge coins to bolster access to vital resources, including a suicide hotline.
Chuck Whitman, an Asotin County commissioner and commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1443, told a group gathered in Clarkston on Monday that suicide is claiming the lives of about 20% of the state’s veteran population.
He and others are spreading a simple message: “It’s OK to ask for help.”
Tom Aram, Lewiston-Clarkston Sunrise Rotary Club president, was one of the folks who played a major role in the challenge coin project, Whitman said. Rotary members met with local veterans last winter to discuss needs that could be addressed by the civic organization. The two consistent themes that emerged were veterans have difficulty in asking for help and suicide continues to be a major issue.
“Whether it’s assistance with personal or physical issues, the act of asking for help runs contrary to the military culture,” Aram said. “Veterans are much more likely to ask for aid from another veteran in a one-on-one session, than anyone outside of the veteran community.”
The coins, which were designed by Lewiston-Clarkston Valley veterans, will serve as a reminder to reach out for help, he said, and a veteran will be on the other end to answer calls or texts.
The Sunrise Rotary Club allocated seed money and applied for grants to the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation and Rotary District No. 5080, which were approved for the project. Generous donations from the children of Grantham Elementary School and LC Valley CrossFit helped rotary raise more than $17,000 for the coins and laminated cards listing resources, including the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, (800) 273-8255.
All of the funds were used for the 3,600 coins, resource literature and marketing to get the word out. Aram served as the challenge coin project manager.
Challenge coins are not new, he said, but many people do not know about the concept.
“This is something that the military has been using for the past 20 to 30 years as a motivational device and source of pride for specific groups,” Aram said. “In coin collecting, a challenge coin is a uniquely designed count that represents an organization or occasion. Being given a challenge coin represents camaraderie or unity, establishes membership in a certain group, and honors the actions of those who receive them.”
The Lewiston and Clarkston police departments and Asotin and Nez Perce County sheriff’s offices were provided with coins to distribute to veterans on welfare checks. In addition, every veterans group in the valley has a supply of coins to give out, along with civic organizations.
“Just call us” is on the coin as encouragement to ask for help, whatever they need, Aram said. The special coin also represents the fellowship of U.S. military veterans and their commitment to aid one another in times of need.
The coin challenge drew a crowd to the Clarkston Veterans Outreach Center, including Rep. Mary Dye (R-Pomeroy) and Sen. Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville.) “Thank you for coming out and supporting us,” Whitman told the audience. “This is a great effort.”
More information about the coins and resources are available by contacting the veterans outreach center at (509) 758-4219. The coins also can be picked up at all locations of the Lewiston and Clarkston VFW and American Legions.