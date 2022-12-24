Funding for the fresh produce assistance program that was started during COVID-19 through the Idaho Foodbank will no longer be available by the end of December.
That does not mean fresh fruits and vegetables won’t be delivered to Idaho food banks, the director of the Idaho Foodbank said.
“The grant for our Produce to Go program from the nonprofit Feeding the Northwest ends this year,” said Karen Vauk, president and chief executive officer of the Idaho Foodbank. “But fresh produce will continue to be available from the Idaho Foodbank. The way the produce is going to be packed for distribution will change and we continue to prioritize making healthy and nutritious food available.”
The fresh produce program was part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Food Assistance Program that came about at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
States were awarded grants to purchase a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables that were grown and processed exclusively in the U.S.
Vauk said food banks and mobile pantries across the state have seen an increase in need this year compared to 2021. Many of those utilizing the food banks are families struggling with housing costs and homelessness.
“We are grateful for the broad support of the Idaho Foodbank’s work from donors and volunteers across the state,” Vauk said. “This is a time of transition for many nonprofits providing social services as various state and federal programs that began during the height of the pandemic wind down.
“We continue to find innovative solutions to make the most of our resources while meeting the needs of Idahoans who are struggling to make ends meet. We are also looking ahead and planning for what the community may need in the future. Every donation helps us do that.”
Vauk said in the last fiscal year, the majority of the food bank’s revenue came from individual donors. For $1, the food bank can provide enough food for up to four meals.
“This really demonstrates the impact of individual community members,” she said. “We are fortunate to live in a state with a large and generous agriculture community. Twenty-six percent of the food we distributed in our last fiscal year was donated from food growers, manufacturers and distributors.”
Vauk said last year the Idaho Foodbank in north central Idaho served an average of 22,516 people per month and distributed food for 2.2 million meals. The organization opened in 1984 in Boise and the following year began distributing food from a facility in Lewiston.
“We are committed to serving and providing food for Idahoans in the region who are facing food insecurity,” Vauk said.
More information about the Idaho Foodbank can be found online at idahofoodbank.org or at 3331 10th St. in Lewiston, and it can be contacted by phone at (208) 746-2288. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.