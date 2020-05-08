Five school districts in north central Idaho have placed levy measures on the May 19 ballot.
The money from the levies will be used to support general operations within the districts and help cover the cost of things like special education and extracurricular activities.
If the levies are not successful, the districts would need to cut programs, various administrators said.
“The state of Idaho continues to underfund education, leaving schools without the needed funds to meet education requirements,” according to the website of the Salmon River School District.
Those interested in voting will have to do so by mail.
Levy measures include:
Mountain View School District: One year supplemental levy of $3.9 million for the purpose of maintenance and operation of school buildings. The average annual cost to the taxpayer is estimated to be $422 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value based on current conditions.
Nezperce School District: One year supplemental levy of $445,000 for the purpose of maintenance and operation. The average annual cost to the taxpayer is estimated to be $342.30 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value based on current conditions.
Salmon River School District: One year supplemental levy of $525,000 to maintain and operate schools in the district. The average annual cost to the taxpayer is estimated to be $292 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The ballot states a higher tax rate for the levy, but Superintendent Jim Doramus said that’s because the information was turned in to the election office before the rate was finalized.
Cottonwood School District: One year supplemental levy of $325,000 to maintain and operate the district. The average annual cost to the taxpayer is estimated to be $191.66 per $100,000 of taxable value.
Whitepine School District: One year supplemental levy of $880,000 to be used for maintaining and operating schools. The average annual cost to the taxpayer is estimated to be $394 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value (same amount as last levy).
