Five school districts in north central Idaho have placed levy measures on the March 9 ballot.
The money from the levies will support the general operation and maintenance of school buildings. All of the levies are replacement measures that would go into effect July 1.
Today is the last day voters can pre-register for the election. Prospective voters must have lived within the county and school district for 30 days before the election. If a person’s name or address has changed since the last election, they are required to reregister.
Levy measures include:
Genesee School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $985,000 with an average annual cost to the taxpayer estimated at $447.70 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value based on current conditions.
Highland Joint School District: One-year supplemental levy of $499,000 with an average annual cost to taxpayers estimated to be $299.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Kendrick Joint School District: Two-year supplemental levy of $810,000 per year at an average annual cost to taxpayers of $485.84 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Troy School District: One-year supplemental levy of $995,000 with an average annual cost to the taxpayer estimated to be $546 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Potlatch School District: One-year supplemental levy of $1.65 million at an average annual cost to the taxpayer estimated at $533.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
