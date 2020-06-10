The Idaho Community Foundation’s North Regional Council has awarded 21 grants totaling more than $79,000 to five north central counties in the Gem State.
The grants can be used to meet the greatest needs of recipients. In previous years, the money was given for specific projects.
“We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many of our nonprofit partners to change their plans,” said Cara Walker, the foundation’s chief strategy and engagement officer. “We want to support the work of our trusted partners as they navigate these challenging times.”
Recipients include:
Nez Perce County: The Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley, $3,000 for educational opportunities; Community Cancer Services, $5,000 to address mental health and health; Interlink Inc., $5,000 to address family homelessness and basic needs; Lewiston-Clarkston Partners Habitat for Humanity, $5,000 to address family homelessness and basic needs; Northwest Idaho Children’s Home, $5,000 to address mental health and health; Opportunities Unlimited Inc., $5,000 to address family homelessness and basic needs; Southwick Community Center, $3,000 for greatest needs; Willow Center, $3,000 to address family homelessness and basic needs.
Lewis County: Lewis County Extension, $2,000 for educational opportunities.
Latah County: Community Library Network, $3,204 to provide access to services; Families Together for People with Disabilities, $3,751 for greatest needs; Family Promise of the Palouse, $2,000 to provide access to services; Latah Recovery Community Center, $2,400 to address mental health and health; St. Vincent de Paul Society and St. Francis of Assisi Moscow Conference, $5,000 to address family homelessness and basic needs; University of Idaho Foundation, $5,000 for educational opportunities.
Idaho County: City of Kooskia, $3,212 for greatest needs; Grangeville High School, $4,575 for greatest needs; Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, $5,000 to address family homelessness and basic needs; The Kids Klub Inc., $5,000 for educational opportunities.
Clearwater County: City of Weippe, $1,500 to address family homelessness and basic needs; Orofino 4-H, $2,630 for educational opportunities.
In all, the foundation’s North Regional Council awarded 61 community organizations in 10 counties totaling more than $245,000 through its Forever Idaho grant cycle.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.