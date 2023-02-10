Fish and Game to cull deer in Slate Creek

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved a chronic wasting disease mitigation plan Thursday morning that could result in the lethal removal of dozens to hundreds of deer in the Slate Creek drainage of Idaho County.

Testing of mostly hunter-killed animals last fall indicates about 10% of the deer in a relatively small area have the fatal neurological illness that is sometimes called zombie deer disease. But the ailment appears to be contained within the drainage that is south of White Bird and north of Riggins.