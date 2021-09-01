ASOTIN — Tears, fears, laughter and cheers.
Just about every emotion was on display Tuesday morning when students returned to Asotin schools for the first day of classes.
Parents clicked pictures and hugged their kids before the doors opened, signaling the start of the 2021-22 school year. The Asotin-Anatone School District serves about 640 kids, ranging from preschool to senior high.
At the beginning of the day, elementary kids gathered on the playground for the flag salute, a longtime tradition in Asotin. Elementary Principal Wes Nicholas said third graders are in charge of the flag, and a different student leads the patriotic ritual each morning.
“The first day or two is crazy, but after a couple of days everyone knows where they are going, and it makes for a great way to start the day,” Nicholas said.
The youngest Panthers, age 4, were a mixed bag during drop-off. Some bounced into the classroom and found their seats, while others clung to their moms and dads in the new surroundings. When the doors opened at 2:30 p.m., the children were smiling, and the first-day jitters were a distant memory.
“It was fun and exhausting,” said Randy Fuller, who teaches one of the transitional-kindergarten classes. “Everything is new for these kids, but it went well. I’m excited about this year.”
After the last bell rang, Emersyn Walker, the 6-year-old daughter of Ron and Jennifer Walker, quickly found her parents waiting outside and gave her first day of first grade two thumbs-up.
“It was pretty great,” Emersyn said. “My favorite part was playing during recess and making new friends and seeing my old friends.”
Bellamy Leer, the 10-year-old daughter of Christian and Tara Leer, said she enjoyed meeting her fifth grade classmates.
“It was very fun,” Bellamy said. “I liked my teachers and the math assignments.”
While waiting on a bench in the shade, Harlie Miller, the 12-year-old daughter of Eric and Jacqueline Miller, described her first day of seventh grade as “laid back.”
“I thought it was very easygoing, and it was good to get introductions to my teachers and meet the new kids in my class.”
At the north end of the building, Nick Enriquez, a 14-year-old freshman, said he appreciated the team-building exercises for students entering senior high school.
“Today we met people, went over our schedules and found our classrooms,” he said. “It was a good day.”
Students and staff are wearing masks again this year, in accordance with a Washington state mandate. Earlier this week, public health officials said the rule is in place “indefinitely,” as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Some kids said the face coverings are a hassle, but others said they are accustomed to the routine after wearing masks last year.
Superintendent Dale Bonfield said he’s just grateful face-to-face learning is back in session.
“The students and staff want to be back in school, and enjoy being here,” Bonfield said. “The staff has such a positive, upbeat attitude. Overall, the consensus is everyone is excited to be back in school, even if they have to wear a mask.”
