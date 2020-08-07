Smokejumpers were dispatched to a blaze near Kelly Mountain about 9 miles east of Riggins on Thursday afternoon.
According to Hank Heusinkveld, a spokesman for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, the fire had grown to 30 acres by midevening. He said eight smokejumpers were working to suppress the fire, aircraft were available and rain was falling in the area.
A lightning storm late Wednesday night sparked several small wildfires across the Blue Mountains in Oregon and Washington. According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, about 34 confirmed incidents were reported to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center, John Day Interagency Dispatch Center and Burns Interagency Communication Center by Thursday.
Most of the fires have been staffed or suppressed. But the agency said additional fires are likely to pop up and be reported over the next few days. Fire danger is rated high to extreme in the Blue Mountains, and campfire restrictions have been implemented.