A red flag warning has been issued until 9 p.m. today for much of southeastern Washington and north central Idaho, according to the National Weather Service.

According to a Friday news release, the Idaho Department of Lands “has become increasingly aware of significant fire weather potential migrating towards Idaho from the west over the next three to four days. This was largely absent until (Thursday). Red flag warnings are in effect for eastern Washington and northern Idaho.”

Tags

Recommended for you