Fire in Colfax

Firefighters battle a blaze in the Fonk’s building in downtown Colfax on Tuesday night. The fire, which resulted in flames billowing from the top of the building at one point, caused a power outage in downtown Colfax and forced traffic to be diverted, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The Colfax Fire Department and surrounding fire departments were on the scene of the commercial building fire.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region