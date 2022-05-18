The public will have an opportunity to meet the three finalists seeking to be the Port of Clarkston’s executive director at 5 p.m. today.
The event will be held in the Sternwheeler Room of the Holiday Inn at 700 Port Drive in Clarkston.
The candidates for the position are George Cress, city planner of Pendleton, Ore.; Christopher Rasmussen, director of operations for the Port of Angeles in Washington; and Marc Thornsbury, who was most recently executive director of the Port of Klickitat in Washington.
The Port of Clarkston commissioners could reach a final decision as early as Thursday. Candidate interviews will be held that day at the port office at 849 Port Way and 915 Port Way in Clarkston. The interviews are followed by a 2:30 p.m. agenda item listed as executive director updates.
The commissioners are looking for a replacement for Wanda Keefer, who is retiring after holding the position since 2006.