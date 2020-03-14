BOISE — Idaho’s two-week candidate filing period, which closed Friday, highlighted the strength of — and divisions within — the state’s majority party.

The final list of legislative candidates included 156 Republicans, 62 Democrats and another 13 minor party contenders. Republican candidates filed for 101 of Idaho’s 105 legislative seats. Democrats, by comparison, filed for 56 seats.

A total of 26 seats will be uncontested this year. That includes House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise.

Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, is also uncontested, as is Sen. Dan Johnson and Rep. Mike Kingsley, both R-Lewiston.

Unlike Democrats, Republicans were not reluctant to go after their own. Of the 47 contested legislative races in the May 19 primary, 31 involve Republican incumbents who are being challenged by fellow Republicans.

Another 12 races involve Republican newcomers squaring off against other Republican newcomers. There will only be four Democratic primaries, all of which involve new candidates.

Bedke said it’s impossible to make a single, generalized statement about what’s going on with the multiple Republican primaries. That answer varies from one race to the next.

The incumbents who face intra-party challenges range across the political spectrum, from moderates to the far right.

A total of 14 incumbents chose to retire this year, so they no longer have to worry about election challenges. Together, they represent more than 150 years of combined legislative experience.

That list includes first-term Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, and eight-term Rep. Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, as well as Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg; Senate Education Chairman Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls; and Senate Transportation Chairman Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson.

Barring any write-in candidates or withdrawals, there will be 43 contested Republican races in the May primary, together with the four contested Democratic races. There will be 61 contested races in the Nov. 4 general election.

The final candidate filing list for federal office and legislative races in north central Idaho includes:

FEDERAL

U.S. Senate

Constitution Party — Ray Writz

Democrat — Paulette Jordan, Jim Vandermaas

Republican — Jim Risch (incumbent)

Independent — Natalie Fleming

1st Congressional District (western Idaho)

Democrat — Staniela Nikolova, Rudy Soto

Libertarian — Joe Evans

Republican — Russ Fulcher (incumbent), Nicholas Jones

2nd Congressional District (eastern Idaho)

Democrat — C. Aaron Swisher

Libertarian — Idaho Sierra Law

Republican — Mike Simpson (incumbent), Kevin Rhoades

IDAHO LEGISLATURE

District 5: Latah and Benewah counties

Senate

Democrat — David Nelson (incumbent)

Republican — Dan Foreman

House A

Democrat — Dulce Kersting-Lark

Republican — Hari Heath, Brandon Mitchell

House B

Constitution Party — James Hartley

Democrat — Renee Love

Republican — Caroline Troy (incumbent)

District 6: Nez Perce and Lewis counties

Senate — Sen. Dan Johnson (Republican incumbent)

House A

Republican — Thyra Stevenson (incumbent), Aaron von Ehlinger

House B — Mike Kingsley (Republican incumbent)

District 7: Idaho, Clearwater, Shoshone counties and a small corner of Bonner County

Senate — Carl Crabtree (Republican incumbent)

House A

Republican — Priscilla Giddings (incumbent), Dennis Harper

House B

Republican — Cornel Rasor, Charlie Shepherd

COUNTY

Nez Perce County

District 1 Commissioner

Don Beck, Republican (I)

Jim Kleeburg, Independent

District 2 Commissioner

Douglas Havens, Republican (I)

Jeff Nesset, Independent

Sheriff

Joe Rodriguez, Republican (I)

Patrick Santos Jr., Republican

Bryce Scrimsher, Independent

Prosecutor

Justin Coleman, Independent (I)

District 3 Port of Lewiston Commissioner

Jerry Klemm, nonpartisan (I)

Latah County

District 1 Commissioner

Kathie LaFortune, Democrat

District 2 Commissioner

Gabriel Rench, Republican

Tom Lamar, Democrat

Prosecutor

Bill Thompson, Democrat

Sheriff

Richie Skiles, Republican

Lewis County

District 1 Commissioner

Greg Johnson, Republican

District 2 Commissioner

Justin McLeod, Republican

Sheriff

Jason Davis, Republican

Prosecutor

Zachary Pall, Independent

Idaho County

Distrist 1 Commissioner

Skipper “Skip” Brandt, Republican

District 2 Commissioner

Ted Lindsley, Republican

Joe Cladouhos, Independent

Sheriff

Doug Ulmer, Republican

Doug Giddings, Republican

Steve Rodrigues, Independent

Casey M. Zechmann Jr., Independent

Prosecutor

Kirk A. MacGregor, Republican

Clearwater County

District 1 Commissioner

Mike Ryan, Republican

Chris St. Germaine, Independent

District 2 Commissioner

Dennis Fuller, Republican

Vincent Frazier, Republican

Don Gardner, Republican

Sheriff

Chris Goetz, Republican

Jim Garrison, Republican

Don Denison, Republican

Prosecutor

E. Clayne Tyler, Republican

Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168. The Tribune’s Kathy Hedberg and Joel Mills, and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News’ Garrett Cabeza, contributed to this report.

