OROFINO — Registration is open for a workshop on field management on April 21 in Orofino.
The workshop is sponsored by the University of Idaho Extension Office in Clearwater County. The class is from 4-6:30 p.m. April 21 at the Ponderosa Restaurant at 220 Michigan Ave. Cost of the class is $15.
Tim Prather, a UI Extension weed specialist will discuss control methods for common broadleaf weeds and annual grasses, including ventenata. Prather will also talk about biological control measures for people looking for a nonchemical option.
Pesticide and ProLogger credits through the Idaho and Washington departments of agriculture are available. Anyone wishing to register may visit uidaho.edu/clearwater-events, email clearwater@uidaho.edu or call (208) 476-4434.