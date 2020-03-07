BOISE — The first week of candidate filing in Idaho was a relatively placid affair, with contested races cropping up for 23 of the state’s 105 legislative seats.
As of late Friday afternoon, the Secretary of State’s Office reported that 73 incumbent representatives and senators had filed for reelection; 38 newcomers or former legislators also filed.
The candidate list includes Sens. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, as well as Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston; and Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce. None of those races were contested.
Rep. Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, announced that he will not be seeking a ninth term in the Statehouse. His son, Charlie Shepherd, filed for his 7th Legislative District House seat, as did Dennis Harper, of Orofino.
Other challengers and incumbents have until 5 p.m. Friday to file their candidacy forms.
At the federal level, incumbent Sen. Jim Risch filed for a third six-year term in Congress, as did Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher. Fulcher so far is the only one to draw a challenger — Nampa Democrat Rudy Soto. But several Democrats — including former state Rep. Paulette Jordan — have indicated they plan to challenge Risch.
