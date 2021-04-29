Several residents who turned out for Wednesday night’s town hall meeting on the new Asotin County Jail urged officials to set aside any interlocal government grudges and get the ball rolling on the $13.7 million voter-approved project.
Asotin County officials probably could’ve done a better job of keeping the city of Clarkston in the loop when they decided to purchase 6.4 acres near 14th Street and Port Drive, some said, but it’s time to focus on what’s best for the community.
“Work together,” said Dawn Smith, director of the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association. “It’s time to get past any hurt feelers.”
About 30 people attended the meeting at the Asotin County Fire District station to talk about the jail plans and ask questions. Asotin County Commissioners Brian Shinn and Chuck Whitman led the session, which also was attended by several Clarkston city councilors.
The county has made a nonrefundable $14,000 deposit on the 14th Street property and is now awaiting approval of a “zone text amendment” from the city of Clarkston to move forward. The city’s planning and zoning panel is meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at city hall to discuss the request. If approved, it will go before the Clarkston City Council for a final decision.
If the city of Clarkston shoots it down, the new jail will be built in the Clarkston Heights along Sixth Avenue, just north of the Asotin County Regional Landfill. However, that site will be more expensive in terms of excavation and sewer lines, which could reduce the amount of bed space at the jail, the commissioners said.
Clarkston Councilor Belinda Larsen said it’s unfair to paint the city as the “bad guy.” Clarkston was assured a seat at the table during every aspect of the jail process, but that hasn’t happened, she said. Instead, the commissioners have been making all of the decisions, such as where it will be built.
City officials are 100 percent on board with replacing the outdated facility on Fifth Street, but “we’ve been shut out” of recent discussions, Larsen said. She encouraged residents to keep an open mind and attend council meetings, where they may hear something different.
“I don’t think you’re the bad guys,” Shinn said. “I just don’t understand why you’re objecting to us putting it there.”
Val Mundell, who served on a jail advisory committee, said the group of law enforcement officials and citizens wanted Asotin, Clarkston and Asotin County to work together and listen to each other.
Shinn said he realizes Clarkston felt blindsided when the proposed location was announced, but the first thing the county did was contact the mayor when it got the green light to buy the private parcel.
“It wasn’t our intention to shut anyone out,” Shinn said. “We just want to build the best jail possible for the public.”
Clarkston Councilor Melyssa Andrews said the decision threw the council for a loop because no one informed them about the possibility of building the jail within city limits.
“I feel like the city got thrown under the bus,” Andrews said. “There was no communication.”
Larsen said the jail is going to get built, one way or another. The council’s feelings are not hurt, and city officials are not trying to be “crybabies,” she said. Previous presentations all pointed to the Sixth Avenue site, and the turn of events created a lot of confusion.
Shinn asked those attending to indicate which site they preferred. About 15 people raised their hands for the 14th Street site, three people supported the Sixth Avenue location and another five or so said they don’t care where it goes.
Rancher Jay Holzmiller, of Anatone, said the commissioners should be commended for choosing a site that doesn’t require a lot of expensive ground work.
“Sometimes things pop up and you need to jump on them,” he said of the 14th Street parcel. “These guys are not blowing smoke up your skirt. Moving that amount of dirt on Sixth Avenue will cost a pile of money.”
Smith said the proposed jail location near the Port of Clarkston is in an area that is run-down and doesn’t appeal to most businesses. Homeless people have set up camps nearby, she said, and the jail and police presence would be welcome.
Dane Dunford, of Asotin County, said he and his wife supported the public safety sales tax to build the jail, but if it doesn’t go smoothly, it will be the end of their yes votes on any future ballot measures.
“You have to hold my vote like a bar of gold,” Dunford told the commissioners, “because I’m not going to just give it to you.”
Bill Hoene, of Clarkston, said the city should’ve been informed earlier, but when a deal like this comes up, you have to act fast. It’s a good site, and the county probably assumed the city would be all for it, he said.
“Kiss and make up and get on with this s---,” Hoene said.
NEXT STEP — Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence said next week’s planning and zoning meeting will be open to the public on a space-available basis. Written comments can be mailed or dropped off at City Hall, 829 Fifth St., and the city’s website has a complete list of contact information.
