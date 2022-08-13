WASHINGTON — The FBI seized classified material from Donald Trump in a search that has thrown US politics into turmoil, and court filings revealed the former president may be under investigation for mishandling government records and potentially compromising national security information.

Court documents unsealed by a judge Friday shed new light on Trump’s legal exposure in the latest of a string of investigations into his activities as a businessman, sitting president and ex-officeholder and deepens his legal troubles on the eve of a potential third bid for the White House.

