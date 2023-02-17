Family of inmate who died in jail plans suit

Kyle Lara

A Seattle civil rights law firm filed an $8.5 million tort claim against Garfield County on behalf of the family of Kyle L. Lara, a 36-year-old man who died after he hung himself while awaiting trial at the Garfield County Jail.

The claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, alleges that “Garfield County housed Kyle in the basement of a courthouse built in 1901 — in dungeon-like conditions of confinement that are intolerable in any civilized society.”