Fall chinook fishing season opens on parts of the Snake, Salmon and Clearwater rivers today in both Washington and Idaho.
In Washington, fishing is open on the Snake from the power lines that cross the river near West Evans Road west of Clarkston to the Washington-Oregon state line. Fishing is open seven days a week.
In Idaho, fishing is open on the Snake from the Idaho/Washington state line to Hells Canyon Dam, and the Salmon is open from its mouth to the Twin Bridges boat ramp near White Bird. Both the Snake and Salmon rivers will be open seven days a week.
The rules are more complicated on the Clearwater, where fall chinook fishing is open seven days a week between its mouth and Memorial Bridge at Lewiston. The fishery is open Thursdays through Sundays from Memorial Bridge to the mouth of the South Fork Clearwater River at Kooskia and on the North Fork of the Clearwater below Dworshak Dam.
The daily bag limit in Idaho and Washington is three adult fish, one of which may have an intact adipose fin. There is no limit on jack chinook, and anglers can keep jacks with or without intact adipose fins.