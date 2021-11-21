Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
KOOSKIA — A nuisance ordinance passed by the Kooskia City Council in June is soon to be put to the test.
The ordinance replaced a previous version, simplifying the procedure and time frame for the city to address citizen complaints about the conditions of private property. Carlos Martinez, city public works superintendent, previously stated, “We have some definite messes.” Nuisance is defined as junk, garbage or dilapidated conditions.
At the Nov. 10 Kooskia city council meeting, Martinez shared photos of six properties that he believes meet the criteria for a nuisance. The city councilors and mayor agreed with Martinez’s assessment. They voted unanimously to send letters to the property owners, requiring the cleanup of the property within 14 days, consistent with ordinance 203, the nuisance ordinance.
During the discussion, Councilor Danette Layton said, “Some are definitely a fire hazard.” Martinez agreed that properties piled with debris can pose a risk to adjoining properties in a fire.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday
Colfax resident named national FFA president
COLFAX — Colfax resident Cole Baerlocher was chosen as the Future Farmers of America national president.
During the 94th annual convention in Indianapolis, six officers were chosen to lead the organization.
“It is a mixture of excitement and humility,” Baerlocher said. “Taking this seriously and making every effort to do my best and to make those impacts is going to be a main focus and main goal for me this coming year.”
He likes to travel and is looking forward to meeting new members this year.
“The FFA has shaped who I am. It made me understand the ability and strength that I have,” Baerlocher said.
He credits the support from his family, friends and FFA, even when he faced challenging times. During the pandemic, the FFA equipped students with the ability to push through and persevere.
“That is the spirit of the agriculture industry and what people have gone through to put food on our tables ... it is about pushing through adversity,” Baerlocher said.
He said the FFA contributes to students learning to deal with adversity and get through the everyday challenges people face.
Baerlocher encourages people to participate in the FFA organization.
“There is a place for you in our industry. That is the lesson I learned,” he said. “It’s not just about farming. There is biotechnology, crop science, (and) crop research. My biggest word of advice is, don’t count yourself out. You have a place. You have a role to serve.”
— Sarah Stephens, Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday