Close to 70 hunters, ranchers and farmers gathered at an Asotin County Commission meeting Monday to discuss what can be done to save the dwindling elk population in the Blue Mountains.
The overwhelming message from concerned residents was a unified call to protect elk herds for future generations by addressing predation problems caused by cougars, bears and wolves. Many agreed it’s time to band together to let Olympia know how important this issue is throughout southeastern Washington.
Representatives from the Department of Fish and Wildlife were on hand to field questions, along with two members of the state commission and officials from Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties. The director of the department and other commission members listened in via Zoom.
Anatone rancher Jay Holzmiller, a former Fish and Wildlife commissioner, said the elk population numbers in the Blues are “in the toilet,” and the majority of deaths are caused by mountain lions. However, when area stakeholders bring up the predator issue to the current commission, the conversation ends.
Four of the nine fish and wildlife commissioners are solid hunters, Holzmiller said, but the other five appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee have questioned the numbers and seem unwilling to take action on predators.
“We’re facing a pretty uphill challenge,” Holzmiller said. “As soon as we started talking about predation, we hit a brick wall.”
The Blue Mountains elk herd has struggled for several years. It was hit hard by the severe winter of 2016-17, when about 600 cows died, and hasn’t been able to recover since.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has a population objective of 5,500 for the herd. It’s been 30% to 35% below that mark for the past two years, according to annual surveys.
Wildlife biologists say too few calf elk are surviving their first year for the herd to rebuild. Last summer, agency biologists placed tracking collars on 125 newborn calves. Only nine of them survived their first year. Most of the mortality was caused by predation, with mountain lions accounting for about 70% of predator-caused deaths. That study is being repeated this year.
In response to low calf survival, the agency has eliminated cow hunts in the Blues, with the exception of a small number of tags issued to deal with chronic crop damage. It has also tightened hunts for branch antlered bulls.
Wildlife managers have looked at increasing harvest on mountain lions and black bears but the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is divided on the issue. Earlier this year, the commission voted five to four to eliminate the state’s spring black bear hunting season. Some of the commissioners who voted against the spring bear hunt have also signaled opposition to efforts aimed at increasing mountain lion harvest.
WDFW officials in attendance included Steve Pozzanghera, Kevin Robinette, Anis Aoude and Paul Wik, who were thanked by audience members for their cooperation with stakeholders and willingness to listen. Pozzanghera is the director of the Eastern Region, based in Spokane, Aoude is the state wildlife manager at Olympia, Robbinette is the regional wildlife manager at Spokane, and Paul Wik is the district wildlife biologist based at Clarkston.
“I’d like to blame you guys, but I can’t,” said Dan Long, of Clarkston.
Gov. Jay Inslee appointed anti-hunters to the Fish and Wildlife Commission, Long said, and the only way to fix the problem is to vote him out of office.
“Let’s all get together and get rid of him,” Long said.
Colby Witters, a lifelong Asotin County resident, brought his son to the meeting, which was held at the fire district auditorium in the Clarkston Heights. Hunting and ranching are family traditions, and predators that threaten livestock and wildlife are running rampant in southeast Washington, he said.
“If you want the elk to go up, the predators have to go down,” Witters said.
Donny Jackson, of Starbuck, said the Blue Mountains were once home to the most productive elk herd in the United States. Future generations will be deprived if something isn’t done to change the current situation.
Johnny Floch, of Asotin, said he was disappointed to see Fish and Wildlife hire people to “harass elk” with four wheelers. He also advocated for grass to be planted in areas that have been devastated by wildfires, which would help feed the elk population.
Diane Magden, who lives along Joseph Creek, said the human factor also needs to be addressed. Horn hunters should be regulated to a season, like hunters, so the elk herds are left alone until at least April, she said.
A Dayton farmer and lawyer said the new WDFW commissioners are trying to micromanage the game department, and predator advocacy groups are well organized and well funded. It may be a pain to contact officials, but people need to take a stand and have their voices heard, he said.
Columbia County Commissioner Marty Hall said ranchers are worried that predators will attack cows and sheep next. The problem affects how people in this region make a living, and sportsmen and ranchers need to join forces.
“We have to get our crap together, right?” Hall said.
Dane Dunsford, of Clarkston, said it will be a crying shame and a travesty if the elk population continues to dwindle or completely disappears. Politics are “keeping us from getting the cat problem under control,” he said.
Sam Ledgerwood, of Pomeroy, said his family runs cattle through the Blues, and the loss of livestock is hard for him economically, but it’s nothing compared to losing a family member. The safety of people also needs to be addressed, he said.
WDFW Commissioner Kim Thorburn, of Spokane, said everyone agrees something is going on with the Blue Mountain elk herds. She “heartily” urged folks to listen to Monday night’s call of action, saying hunters are wildlife conservationists.
At the conclusion of 90 minutes of discussion, Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn said the five Fish and Wildlife commissioners who are not in favor of hunting are “environmental advocates who just don’t give a damn.”
Garfield County Commissioner Justin Dixon said it’s not the county’s responsibility to manage wildlife. That job is for Fish and Wildlife, but the people who spoke out need to work together to help fight the predators in southeastern Washington.
WDFW officials said they appreciated the feedback and calm demeanor of the crowd. “We don’t always get that,” Pozzanghera said.
Via Zoom, Director Kelly Susewind also thanked everyone for participating.
“We are listening, and we’ll take it to heart,” he said.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com. Reporter Eric Barker contributed to this article.