Idaho’s population is expected to balloon to just shy of 2 million people by 2025 and, according to Jeff Guillory, that influx of new residents will be accompanied by complex issues centered around culture, race and politics.
Guillory, a retired director of Washington State University’s Office of Diversity Education, led two sessions of “cultural competency” training Friday for around 500 employees of the Lewiston School District.
The three-hour sessions held at the Red Lion Hotel were the first of several planned for the district as the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley deals with complex issues of its own.
Earlier this year, the school board heard concerns from parents who detailed numerous racial incidents involving students.
The district convened a committee to come up with solutions, leading in part to the training.
“The purpose of this is to educate people about these issues without pointing fingers,” Guillory said. “These issues are isolated now, but we must teach people about them before they become pervasive.”
Guillory’s presentation delved much deeper than race. It focused on cultural and gender stereotypes, discrimination and workplace culture.
“We all have first impressions, no matter who we are and no matter where we go,” Guillory explained. “The question is, do you act on it?”
As teachers and administrators workshopped different scenarios and partook in various exercises, Guillory challenged them to identify their own biases.
Superintendent Bob Donaldson said the purpose of the sessions was two-fold.
It helps delve into culture within the school buildings, while also focusing on the diversity concerns brought forth by the parents.
“We can always do better and we can always learn more,” Donaldson said.
Kierra Funderburg, an eighth grade teacher at Sacajawea Junior High School, said she hopes to bring similar training to students within the district.
“We are a very caucasian community. Many of these students won’t live in Lewiston, Idaho, forever,” she said. “I’m always grateful for any opportunity to make a better environment for our students.”
